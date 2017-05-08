Life expectancy lowest in the country...

Life expectancy lowest in the country in KOTA Territory reservation counties

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Life expectancy can vary by as much as two decades between the highest and lowest counties across the nation, according to a new study. And the counties with the lowest lifespans are clustered around Indian Reservations in the Dakotas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expecting a boom in Rapid City. May 4 Wahoo 1
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) May 4 GoPro 63
News Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont... Apr 23 Eddie D 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Emergency foster care home up and running in Og... Mar '17 littlelo 1
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb '17 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,910 • Total comments across all topics: 280,904,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC