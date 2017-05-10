Letter carriers stamp out hunger with...

Letter carriers stamp out hunger with your help

21 hrs ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Saturday, May 13th marks the 25th anniversary of one of America's great days of giving- the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations.

