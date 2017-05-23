How clean is "triple washed" salad?

How clean is "triple washed" salad?

With recent recalls on prepacked salad mixes, some might be wary about the safety of the produce. They are labeled as triple washed, but how much bacteria is left after those washes? Good Morning KOTA Territory's Mary Helen Jones went to the Black Hills State University campus in Rapid City to test three prepackaged salad mixes.

