How clean is "triple washed" salad?
With recent recalls on prepacked salad mixes, some might be wary about the safety of the produce. They are labeled as triple washed, but how much bacteria is left after those washes? Good Morning KOTA Territory's Mary Helen Jones went to the Black Hills State University campus in Rapid City to test three prepackaged salad mixes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|May 10
|Should_be_fun
|64
|Expecting a boom in Rapid City.
|May 4
|Wahoo
|1
|Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont...
|Apr 23
|Eddie D
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar '17
|littlelo
|1
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC