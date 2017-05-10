Central High School graduating senior has 13 years of perfect attendance
Central High School senior Tyler Cameron has not missed one day of school in his 13 years in the Rapid City school system. "I've had no reason to really skip and never been sick enough to miss a day of school," said Cameron.
