5th grader to be honored for 5 years of perfect attendance
Tracelyn Strand, 11, has had perfect attendance at General Beadle Elementary in Rapid City, South Dakota, since she was in 1st grade. "She's a dual-sport athlete, she plays basketball and softball," dad Trent Strand told ABC News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont...
|Apr 23
|Eddie D
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar '17
|littlelo
|1
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|Mar '17
|Nancy
|62
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb '17
|wjabbe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC