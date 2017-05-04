5th grader to be honored for 5 years ...

5th grader to be honored for 5 years of perfect attendance

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Tracelyn Strand, 11, has had perfect attendance at General Beadle Elementary in Rapid City, South Dakota, since she was in 1st grade. "She's a dual-sport athlete, she plays basketball and softball," dad Trent Strand told ABC News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expecting a boom in Rapid City. May 4 Wahoo 1
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) May 4 GoPro 63
News Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont... Apr 23 Eddie D 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Emergency foster care home up and running in Og... Mar '17 littlelo 1
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb '17 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,861,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC