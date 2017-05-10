427 Ford SOHC Powers a 1955 Chevy Con...

427 Ford SOHC Powers a 1955 Chevy Convertible

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

A lifelong Ford enthusiast, Flip Cooper would gaze upon the iconic 427 SOHC engine on display in his Casper, Wyoming, office, often fuming over the injustice of seeing so many Chevy-powered FoMoCo vehicles at his favorite car shows or in the street rod magazines. One day this owner of numerous classic Mustangs and a 2005 Ford GT decided it was time for a payback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) Wed Should_be_fun 64
Expecting a boom in Rapid City. May 4 Wahoo 1
News Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont... Apr 23 Eddie D 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Emergency foster care home up and running in Og... Mar '17 littlelo 1
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb '17 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,303 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC