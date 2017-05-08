37-year-old motorcyclist dies in cras...

37-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash near Rapid City

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KSFY

One man died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle-pickup crash that occurred on Nemo Road about eight miles west of Rapid City. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was eastbound on Nemo Road around 4:35 p.m. when it tried to pass a van in a no passing zone area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expecting a boom in Rapid City. May 4 Wahoo 1
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) May 4 GoPro 63
News Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont... Apr 23 Eddie D 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Emergency foster care home up and running in Og... Mar '17 littlelo 1
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb '17 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,893 • Total comments across all topics: 280,873,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC