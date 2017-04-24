Woodworkers spread smiles with toys that don't need batteries
One Rapid City hardware store got a makeover this weekend as the local Woodworkers Association transformed the Knecht's on Omaha into a toy store. It was the group's annual toy show and some 30 members of the association set up shop in the store to display some of their wares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont...
|Sun
|Eddie D
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar 31
|littlelo
|1
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|Mar 27
|Nancy
|62
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb '17
|wjabbe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC