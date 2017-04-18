Temporary hiring moratorium for the c...

Temporary hiring moratorium for the city of Rapid City

Thursday

The city of Rapid City has imposed a moratorium on employee hiring because of a drop in sale tax revenue; which will go into effect May 1. Allender says tax revenues were off about $180,000 last year from what was projected, and the first two months this year are down more than 2% from 2016. "We will save money delaying the hiring but that will come with a cost of additional stress on the work force, perhaps decrease in productivity and maybe efficiency...and those things are counter to our overall mission.

