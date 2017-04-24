Symitar boasts six new credit union deals
Jack Henry & Associates' Symitar division today announced that, included in its new core wins during the first ten months of its fiscal year, the company has added six new billion-dollar core credit union footprints for the Episys system. All of these credit unions are new clients for Symitar and have more than $1 billion in assets, committing to the Episys platform because of its open infrastructure, functionality, and ease of customization.
