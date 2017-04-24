Symitar boasts six new credit union d...

Symitar boasts six new credit union deals

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Finextra Research news

Jack Henry & Associates' Symitar division today announced that, included in its new core wins during the first ten months of its fiscal year, the company has added six new billion-dollar core credit union footprints for the Episys system. All of these credit unions are new clients for Symitar and have more than $1 billion in assets, committing to the Episys platform because of its open infrastructure, functionality, and ease of customization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finextra Research news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapid City principal kept duffle bag with 'cont... Apr 23 Eddie D 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr 3 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Emergency foster care home up and running in Og... Mar 31 littlelo 1
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) Mar 27 Nancy 62
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb '17 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
the hidden story of cancer Feb '17 wjabbe 4
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,595,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC