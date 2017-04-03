Rapid City homeowners need to clean u...

Rapid City homeowners need to clean up their acts

8 hrs ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

According to a city release, letters will be sent to more than 950 residences in the Canyon Lake and Jackson Boulevard areas, notifying homeowners and renters City Code Enforcement will begin inspections and enforcement in the area April 24. The letters cite city ordinances and details regarding grass and weeds, nuisances, junk vehicles and parking on grass and dirt. Code Enforcement has received several complaints in the area concerning tall weeds and grass, household debris in yards, and junk or inoperable vehicles on private property.

