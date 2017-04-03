Rapid City bike trails are said to be...

Rapid City bike trails are said to be safer than ever before

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Rapid City parks are said to be safer than ever before. Officer Ryan Philips came up with the idea of light the night which placed solar powered lights around the pathways of the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr 3 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Emergency foster care home up and running in Og... Mar 31 littlelo 1
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) Mar 27 Nancy 62
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb '17 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
the hidden story of cancer Feb '17 wjabbe 4
Rushmore ABATE Jan '17 Callitlikeiseeit 1
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Pennington County was issued at April 09 at 8:25PM MDT

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,269 • Total comments across all topics: 280,178,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC