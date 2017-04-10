Rapid City arts festival canceled due to road construction
The Rapid City Journal reports that the West Boulevard Summer Festival at Wilson Park has been called off due to ongoing construction on nearby Mount Rushmore Road. The festival has been a mainstay at the park since 1975, offering jewelers, artists, basket weavers and other vendors a chance to sell their products.
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar 31
|littlelo
|1
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|Mar 27
|Nancy
|62
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb '17
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
