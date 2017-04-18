Organizations in Rapid City come together for 47th annual Clean Up Week
Organizations in Rapid City from church groups to boy scouts, will help keep the city clean by picking up trash and other objects this week. There will be free disposal of household trash and recyclables at the city landfill for small load customers each day from 7:00am to 4:45pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
