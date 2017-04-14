Mitchell Shelter Expands To Rapid Cit...

Mitchell Shelter Expands To Rapid City, Eyes Other Cities

A Mitchell facility that helps girls who have been victims of abuse and neglect has expanded to Rapid City in recent months and is looking at other South Dakota cities. Abbott House was established in 1939 to offer therapy, education and living options for abused and neglected girls between the ages of 7 and 17. The Daily Republic reports that the organization expanded to Rapid City last November, opening an all-boys foster home.

