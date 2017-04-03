Meth, other drugs seized in Rapid City raid

A Rapid City woman was arrested and several types of drugs, including 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, were confiscated during a raid at a home on the 800 block of North Spruce Street Friday. In the search, according to the Rapid City Police Department, the UNET discovered drug paraphernalia, marijuana, cocaine and nearly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

