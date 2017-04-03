Meth, other drugs seized in Rapid City raid
A Rapid City woman was arrested and several types of drugs, including 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, were confiscated during a raid at a home on the 800 block of North Spruce Street Friday. In the search, according to the Rapid City Police Department, the UNET discovered drug paraphernalia, marijuana, cocaine and nearly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar 31
|littlelo
|1
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|Mar 27
|Nancy
|62
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb '17
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC