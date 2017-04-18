Lights out! It's time to celebrate Dark Skies
Main Street Square was ground zero Monday night for the International Dark Sky Association at the second annual Lights Out Rapid City event to promote awareness of light pollution. At 8:30 p.m. the lights came down on Main Street Square -- and along a number of Rapid City Streets to mark the Dark Sky event.
