If it's Friday, it must be Genius Hour
Things are different every Friday in Betsy Nelson's fourth grade class at Rapid City's General Beadle Elementary School. "Genius hour is where I allow my students to follow a passion," said Nelson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Mar 31
|littlelo
|1
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|Mar 27
|Nancy
|62
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb '17
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC