Group recruits Native American nursing students
The number of Native American students in the nursing program at the South Dakota State University Rapid City campus has quadrupled since 2015. The alliance strives to attract and retain Native Americans to the state's nursing workforce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
