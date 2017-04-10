DWU Announces Candidates For Scotchman And Miss Wesleyan Awards
Eleven Dakota Wesleyan University students have been selected as candidates for the Scotchman and Miss Wesleyan awards, the highest honor given to students in their senior year at the institution. The titles of Scotchman and Miss Wesleyan are given to honor a senior male and female student based on campus leadership and service, community leadership and service, academics and character.
