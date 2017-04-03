Driver charged with vehicular homicide
A South Dakota man has been charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly causing a single-vehicle rollover wreck March 25 that fatally injured one of his passengers. Jomer Emile Hernandez, 22, of Rapid City, South Dakota, is accused of fleeing after the wreck on westbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 26, leaving 49-year-old Jesus Raul Esquer-Lopez severely injured in the roadway where he was thrown, according earlier reports.
