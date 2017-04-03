Driver charged with vehicular homicide

Driver charged with vehicular homicide

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A South Dakota man has been charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly causing a single-vehicle rollover wreck March 25 that fatally injured one of his passengers. Jomer Emile Hernandez, 22, of Rapid City, South Dakota, is accused of fleeing after the wreck on westbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 26, leaving 49-year-old Jesus Raul Esquer-Lopez severely injured in the roadway where he was thrown, according earlier reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr 3 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Emergency foster care home up and running in Og... Mar 31 littlelo 1
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) Mar 27 Nancy 62
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb '17 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
the hidden story of cancer Feb '17 wjabbe 4
Rushmore ABATE Jan '17 Callitlikeiseeit 1
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,782 • Total comments across all topics: 280,084,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC