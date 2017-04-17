continue reading
A former member of the South Dakota Air National Guard is settling her lawsuit against a company she claimed broke the law when it fired her while she was on active duty attending training. The settlement agreement announced Monday by the Justice Department calls for BioFusion Health Products Inc. to pay Amber Ishmael $3,000 in back pay.
