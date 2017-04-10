Code Regulations set to send reminders to home owners
About one thousand Rapid City residents will be receiving a letter in the mail informing them of the city's "neighborhood code regulations." Residents in the Canyon Lake and Jackson Boulevard areas will receive the letter even if they are not violating any codes.
