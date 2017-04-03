City officially recognizes volunteerism and community service
Including programs such as Vista, Senior Companion and AmeriCorps, volunteerism in Rapid City totaled more than 180,000 hours last year. Mayor Steve Allender signed a proclamation recognizing the high level of volunteerism and community service in the city.
Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
