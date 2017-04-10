City Council considering new rules for Rapid City food trucks
Rapid City city council has proposed new rules for local food trucks, some of them being scheduling, available dates and leasing fees. Local food truck owners were worried about the proposal when it first came out, but with some changes to the language of the proposal, they are more at ease.
