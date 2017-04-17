Central US to face more bouts of severe weather next week
Storms racing out of the Rockies will put parts of the central United States at risk for severe weather on multiple occasions next week. Residents in the affected areas will have to monitor AccuWeather MinuteCast and weather radios and be ready to seek shelter.
