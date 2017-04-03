Assault tied to vehicle rampage in Rapid City
Police arrested 18-year-old Zachary Flood for the vehicle rampage and they are looking at Flood for the assault. Flood, according to police, was "heavily intoxicated" when he drove a car from an apartment complex on the 100 block of Waterloo Street, through a field, then smashing into Scotty's Auto Center building on the 300 block of East Omaha Street.
Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
