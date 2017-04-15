15 defendants Indicted for the illegal trafficking of several bird species including eagles
A sting operation by the federal government has caught 15 people; accused in the illegal trafficking of eagles and other protected birds in South Dakota, North Dakota and elsewhere. Through the investigation they found that these individuals were killing hawks, eagles and owls, then selling their parts and feathers in the black market for profit.
