White nationalist group posts flyers at School of Mines and BHSU

Dozens of these Ku Klux Klan recruitment signs were found in a neighborhood this weekend near Regional City Regional Hospital. Also this weekend on the School of Mines and Black Hills State University campuses, signs from a white nationalist group called 'Identity Evropa' were posted.

