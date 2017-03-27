Suspect pleads not guilty in fatal sh...

Suspect pleads not guilty in fatal shooting in Pine Ridge

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Pine Ridge man in October has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge. Twenty-three-year-old Myles Tuttle is accused in the death of 29-year-old Vincent Brewer III.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) Mar 27 Nancy 62
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Mar 24 zionists rule USA 16
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb '17 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
the hidden story of cancer Feb '17 wjabbe 4
Rushmore ABATE Jan '17 Callitlikeiseeit 1
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC