South side city park may see a major makeover

If the city council approves the proposal next on Monday, April 3rd, 2017, Robbinsdale Park on the south side of Rapid City will get a major makeover. It won't be overnight, but eventually changes will be made such as re-routing the thoroughfare and moving the East Fairmont Boulevard entrance to the park, further east from where it is now.

