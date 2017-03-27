Small homes getting big attention
Small homes are getting some big attention in Rapid City these days as one proposed affordable housing project takes a step toward reality and a community survey shows strong interest in the small homes idea. The Village at Monroe project, that envisions five small homes on one lot in North Rapid City, already has two buyers lined up for the units.
