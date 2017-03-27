Small homes getting big attention

Small homes getting big attention

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Small homes are getting some big attention in Rapid City these days as one proposed affordable housing project takes a step toward reality and a community survey shows strong interest in the small homes idea. The Village at Monroe project, that envisions five small homes on one lot in North Rapid City, already has two buyers lined up for the units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) 7 hr Nancy 62
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Mar 24 zionists rule USA 16
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb 28 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
the hidden story of cancer Feb '17 wjabbe 4
Rushmore ABATE Jan '17 Callitlikeiseeit 1
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,845 • Total comments across all topics: 279,863,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC