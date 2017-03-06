School of Mines hosts last Crackerbarrel for the 2017 legislative session
One of the hot topics at Saturday's Crackerbarrel was Senate Bill 149. The bill would provide certain protections to faith-based or religious child-placement agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|real
|15
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb 28
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb 18
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb 14
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC