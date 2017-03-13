Resolution passed to expand sidewalks throughout city

The Rapid City Public Works committee passed resolution today, March 14th, 2017, to expand or create sidewalks throughout Rapid City. Although they didn't discuss where to actually start sidewalk expansion, Rapid City Ward 2 Alderman Ritchie Nordstrom thinks it should start with so-called "demand trails," like on Deadwood Avenue.

