Remains of Whitney Stevens Brought Home from Peru

The family of a South Dakota woman who fell to her death while hiking in Peru has received her remains. A Five Guy's fundraiser in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City raised $7,000 for the family to coordinate bringing Whitney's remains back home.

