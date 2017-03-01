Rapid City woman dies while hiking in Peru
A trip of a lifetime turned into a tragedy for a Rapid City woman when she fell to her death while hiking in Peru. According to friends, Whitney Alicia Stevens was hiking in the mountains of Peru when the trail just collapsed around her, sweeping her away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|real
|15
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb 28
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb 18
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb 14
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC