Rapid City woman dies while hiking in...

Rapid City woman dies while hiking in Peru

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

A trip of a lifetime turned into a tragedy for a Rapid City woman when she fell to her death while hiking in Peru. According to friends, Whitney Alicia Stevens was hiking in the mountains of Peru when the trail just collapsed around her, sweeping her away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Mar 2 real 15
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb 28 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb 18 Inquisitor 2
the hidden story of cancer Feb 14 wjabbe 4
Rushmore ABATE Jan '17 Callitlikeiseeit 1
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Pennington County was issued at March 06 at 3:30AM MST

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,881 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC