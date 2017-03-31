Rapid City To Make Head Start Site For Native American Kids
A Rapid City nonprofit will receive a $1 million grant toward the construction of a facility that will house a program that helps Native American children with school readiness. Currently, the nonprofit's Head Start and Early Head Start programs are housed in modular structures spread among several South Dakota locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emergency foster care home up and running in Og...
|Fri
|littlelo
|1
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|Mar 27
|Nancy
|62
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 24
|zionists rule USA
|16
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb '17
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC