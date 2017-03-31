Rapid City To Make Head Start Site Fo...

Rapid City To Make Head Start Site For Native American Kids

Friday Mar 31 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

A Rapid City nonprofit will receive a $1 million grant toward the construction of a facility that will house a program that helps Native American children with school readiness. Currently, the nonprofit's Head Start and Early Head Start programs are housed in modular structures spread among several South Dakota locations.

