Rapid City residents concerned about asphalt plant
Pennington County residents have expressed concern over a proposed land rezoning that may result in an asphalt hot mix plant. Residents attended a public comment session Monday saying the asphalt plant's activities might affect the area's air quality, property valuation and noise level.
Read more at Washington Times.
