Pair pinched for pilfering property
Daylene M. Blue Legs, 21, and Michael R. Miller, 36, both of Rapid City, South Dakota, are in the Campbell County jail on suspicion of various misdemeanor and felony charges. At about 7:25 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the Ruby Tuesday restaurant on a report of a theft of a briefcase containing a debit card and checks for the Gillette Hockey Association.
Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
