Pair pinched for pilfering property

Daylene M. Blue Legs, 21, and Michael R. Miller, 36, both of Rapid City, South Dakota, are in the Campbell County jail on suspicion of various misdemeanor and felony charges. At about 7:25 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the Ruby Tuesday restaurant on a report of a theft of a briefcase containing a debit card and checks for the Gillette Hockey Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.