Pair pinched for pilfering property

Pair pinched for pilfering property

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Daylene M. Blue Legs, 21, and Michael R. Miller, 36, both of Rapid City, South Dakota, are in the Campbell County jail on suspicion of various misdemeanor and felony charges. At about 7:25 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the Ruby Tuesday restaurant on a report of a theft of a briefcase containing a debit card and checks for the Gillette Hockey Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) 4 hr Bucky Goldstein 18
News Emergency foster care home up and running in Og... Mar 31 littlelo 1
Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11) Mar 27 Nancy 62
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb '17 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
the hidden story of cancer Feb '17 wjabbe 4
Rushmore ABATE Jan '17 Callitlikeiseeit 1
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,389 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC