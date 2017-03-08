New subdivision gets green light from Rapid City planners
Rapid City could soon get an influx in moderately priced homes after the city's Planning Commission Thursday approved zoning changes for a project on the east side of town. The new Johnson Ranch Subdivision at East St. Patrick Street and Highway 44 was just recently annexed into the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|real
|15
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb 28
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb 18
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb 14
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC