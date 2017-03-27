Minimum-Security Inmate Back In Custo...

Minimum-Security Inmate Back In Custody Aftera

A missing minimum-security inmate is back in custody in Rapid City. The South Dakota Department of Corrections said Thursday morning that Robert Running Shield was arrested in Rapid City on Wednesday.

