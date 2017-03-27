Minimum-Security Inmate Back In Custody Aftera
A missing minimum-security inmate is back in custody in Rapid City. The South Dakota Department of Corrections said Thursday morning that Robert Running Shield was arrested in Rapid City on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rapid City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I care if my husband attends Sturgis Bik... (Feb '11)
|Mar 27
|Nancy
|62
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 24
|zionists rule USA
|16
|All Gangs willing (Nov '07)
|Feb 28
|Gambit
|102
|Koch bro
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
|the hidden story of cancer
|Feb '17
|wjabbe
|4
|Rushmore ABATE
|Jan '17
|Callitlikeiseeit
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rapid City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC