Mayor hires Y Block consultant
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder has gone to an area he's talked about in the past to get help with the future of the former YWCA block near the Governor's Mansion. The State Journal-Register reports the mayor has hired a man involved with "Destination Rapid City" in South Dakota for about $12,000 - lower than what would be needed for city council approval, to help with the Request for proposal process.
