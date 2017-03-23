Man Arrested With $97,000 Worth Of Meth
A crash in Mellette County results in the arrest of a Rapid City man who was found with more than 4.5 pounds of meth. The Mellette County Sheriff's office responded to the crash on Highway 44 just before noon on Wednesday.
