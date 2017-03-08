Man Arrested In Recent Rapid City Murder

Man Arrested In Recent Rapid City Murder

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

A 23-year-old man is charged in connection with the death of a woman in Rapid City. Police arrested Vincent Mousseaux on first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault on Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rapid City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Mar 2 real 15
All Gangs willing (Nov '07) Feb 28 Gambit 102
Koch bro Feb 18 Inquisitor 2
the hidden story of cancer Feb 14 wjabbe 4
Rushmore ABATE Jan '17 Callitlikeiseeit 1
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 Inquisitor 2
Rapid City Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Rapid City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rapid City Forum Now

Rapid City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rapid City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Rapid City, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,474,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC