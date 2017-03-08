KOTA Territory classrooms win parfait party
Under the Fuel up to Play 60 wellness program two Rapid City 4th grade classes from Canyon Lake and Horace Mann Elementary Schools won a yogurt parfait party March 10th, 2017. Last month was National Children's Dental Health Month and leaders from fuel up to play 60 challenged teachers and students to talk about dental health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
