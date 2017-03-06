Helene Duhamel ends era at KOTA Territory News
After more than 30 years, Helene Duhamel has decided to leave KOTA Territory News. Her last broadcasts will be Friday, March 10. Helene started as reporter at KOTA-TV after college; then she transferred to KDUH-TV in Scottsbluff in 1988 as news director and anchor.
