Hair Salon Offers Ssssoothing Python Neck Massages
Monty Python sits around the customer's neck and gently pulsates in a manner that is probably ssssoothing if you're not snake-phobic like Indiana Jones. Although a python tends to kill its prey by wrapping around it and squeezing it to death, Monty's owner, Falk Dohler, tells Ruptly TV that his python masseuse has been trained to be slightly more gentle.
