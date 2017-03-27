Emergency foster care home up and run...

Emergency foster care home up and running in Oglala

A seven year quest to bring an emergency foster care home for young children in need on the Pine Ridge Reservation -- and to chip away at troubling child protective trends -- is a reality today. When Barbara Dull Knife retired from the U.S. Attorney's office in Rapid City in 2010 she set her sights on helping children in the care of tribal child protective services.

