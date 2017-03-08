Doing away with early-release Wednesday, keeping professional development at Rapid City Schools
Rapid City area schools are doing away with early release on Wednesdays, and that will affect professional development time for teachers. Early-release Wednesdays enable teachers to grow professionally with colleagues and to develop teaching strategies, but there are many opinions on the subject.
Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
